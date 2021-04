The Baylor Bears bested previously undefeated Gonzaga to win the school’s first-ever NCAA title on April 5 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Spectators at the stands in the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas rushed the field to celebrate.

The footage was filmed by Cameron Seeby/@Cameron_Seeby.