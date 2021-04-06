Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Says He Will Not Resign

Rep.
Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation for possible sex crimes.
None of his Republican colleagues have come forward to defend him.
Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) broke her silence on on allegations involving Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican who defended..
It all started with a local tax collector who made himself a badge and pulled over a woman for speeding.