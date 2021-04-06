Uk Hosts Events Addressing Anti-Asian Violence

U-K IS HOSTING TWO EVENTS FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING THE ASIAN COMMUNITY...AND FOCUSING ON RACIALIZATION.

the events come after an increase in anti-asian hate crimes and discrimination in the past year.

The first event is called "asian hate and covid-19: a year of two pandemics"....which takes place from noon to one today on zoom.

This event will focus on how to support asian american and pacific islander commuities.

The second event is tonight at 6 on zoom and will address asian american racialization and stereotypes.

Registration for the events can be found online on the u-k website.