Amid the Ongoing Pandemic the Texas Rangers Pack Nearly 40,000 Fans in Sellout Home Opener

The Texas Rangers sold over 38,000 seats to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the team's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, amid the ongoing pandemic.

