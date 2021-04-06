'New movement passes will be issued': Delhi Police PRO on night curfew

After night curfew was announced in Delhi from 10pm to 5am, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal informed that Delhi Police will issue fresh movement passES for essential services and commodities on demand.

"In wake of the rising COVID cases in the state, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided to implement night curfew from 10pm in the night to 5 am in the morning.

We will strictly enforce the order issued on night curfew, except for exempted category mentioned in order.

Delhi Police will issue fresh movement pass for essential services and commodities on demand.

Those qualifying for it can also visit Delhi Police website," said Chinmoy Biswal.