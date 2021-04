Tamil Nadu polls: DMK MP K Kanimozhi casts vote in PPE kit

DMK MP K Kanimozhi, who had tested positive for COVID-19, cast her vote in PPE kit at a polling station in Chennai's Mylapore on April 06.

Along with her, other positive patients also arrived at the polling booth to cast their vote.

Election Commission has designated one hour between 6 pm and 7 pm for voting by COVID positive patients.

Elections are being conducted on all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu today and counting of votes will be done on May 02.