Hubert Davis is the Man for the Job as Head Coach for UNC

University of North Carolina has named Hubert Davis as the school’s next Men’s Basketball coach.
Davis has longstanding ties to the Tar Heels; he was a star guard under Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 before a lengthy NBA playing career.
University of North Carolina has named Hubert Davis as the school’s next Men’s Basketball coach.
Davis has longstanding ties to the Tar Heels; he was a star guard under Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 before a lengthy NBA playing career.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the reactions to Hubert Davis being named head basketball coach at University of North..