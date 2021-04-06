Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce California reopening plan

According to Gov.
Gavin Newsom’s office, the state will be able to end its “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” color-based tier system and reopen on June 15 if two goals are met.
When Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the Stay-at-home Order exactly one year ago few could have imagined we would still be living our..
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law aimed at returning public school students to classrooms.