New Yorkers Ages 16 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine

New Yorkers aged 16 and older can now get the COVID vaccine.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to several young adults with underlying conditions who are thrilled to get one step closer to normalcy.
As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, anyone born on or after April 6, 2005 is now eligible specifically for the Pfizer-BioNTech..
Gov. Phil Murphy's Monday, April 5, 2021 update.