Jimmy Fallon Welcomes TikTok Dance Creators To His Show After Addison Rae Backlash

Jimmy Fallon responds to backlash after his recent "Tonight Show" segment with TikTok sensation Addison Rae, in which she performed a series of viral dances without crediting the creators, many of whom were Black.

In his first show back since the controversy, Fallon dedicated an entire segment to those creators.