Government has ‘no real plan’ on Covid passports

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party does “not support the government’s plans in their current form” in relation to the introduction of Covid vaccine passports.

The Labour leader said he fears it will be “another example of the government with a plan that doesn’t work costing lots of taxpayer money.” Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn