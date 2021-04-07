Reclaim Party founder Laurence Fox launched his campaign to become Mayor of London today (April 7).
London mayor candidate Laurence Fox promises "no more masks" as he lauches campaign
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 05:39s 0 shares 1 views
Reclaim Party founder Laurence Fox launched his campaign to become Mayor of London today (April 7).
Speaking to the press and supporters in front of the Churchill Statue in Parliament Square in Westminster, the actor promised that if he became London Mayor he would scrap masks and fight against the COVID passport scheme.