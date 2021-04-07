Coroner identifies Lafayette Street hit-and-run crash victim as Adams County teen

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl who was killed after an early morning hit-and-run crash near downtown on Easter.

We now have the name of a teen who died in a car crash sunday morning.the crash happened in fort wayne at the intersection of mckinnie and lafayette.the allen county coroner says 17-year-old "samayah barker" died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.police say two cars were involved in the crash...the driver of the first car left the scene.

Officers say four people were in the second car...inlcuding barker.

The other three people