Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Cambodian craftsman films as he builds fish pond fitted with functioning water wheel

A craftsman in Santuk, Cambodia, filmed as he built a fish pond fitted with a functioning water wheel.

The YouTuber digs out a large pit and constructs the wheel using bamboo and strings.

He then fills the pit with water and fish.

This footage was filmed in July 2019.

