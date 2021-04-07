Tri-State Man Breaks Barriers Through Artwork

April is Autism Awareness Month, and the goal is to celebrate and promote acceptance.

In that spirit -- 44news reporter megan diventi sat down with one tri- state man re- difining austism in his community.

"it's a way for him to express himself and in a huge way."

Focused---with paintbrush in hand---- "he's there for 5 hours sometimes, but sometimes he just works on it for an hour, but he does touch on it a little bit everyday."

22-year-old corey of owensboro--has a passion--he's proud of... "i put my whole heart and soul in my heart."

But for this artist---his story begins at a young age--- "he was not verbal until he was 7 years old and he would use pictures to communicate with us."

Corey--relying on shapes and stick figures--- which became more detailed over time... eventually--- turning into a business... "we ended up selling a thousand cards or something and corey's heart and soul designs was born."

He creates and sells everything from cards--to t- shirts---and personal stepping stones... all of which is sold in stores from indiana to kentucky... "it blesses people and makes people happy."

"corey is not recovered from autism, but he's broken down a lot of walls and he's no longer got the binds of autism like he used to have."

With each stroke of the brush--- corey is not only finding his independence and happiness--- but hopes to touch the heart and soul of other tri- staters in the process... "i just wanna give parents that are going through the struggles that i went through, that we've went through hope and inspiration and that's really what it's all about."

