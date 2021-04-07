Xupermask being created for $300

Rapper Will.I.Am announced he is teaming up with Honeywell to launch the Xupermask.
The new $300 face mask has a ton of bells and whistles including dual 3-speed fans, air filters, bluetooth connectivity and LED lights.
