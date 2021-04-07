Sri Lanka beauty queen's crown snatched, an ugly scene unfolded on stage| Oneindia News

Sri Lanka beauty pageant video is going viral on the social media for the most unprecedented turn of events.

The winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant is allegedly recovering from a head injury after a last-minute struggle over her new crown on Sunday, when another beauty queen ran up on stage and tried to stripher of her victory.

The bizarre beauty-pageant row broke out at the end of a ceremony on national TV in Colombo, just moments after Pushpika De Silva was crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka.

