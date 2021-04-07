AstraZeneca jab benefits ‘outweigh risks’ but under-30s offered alternative
The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks for the “vast majority” of people after cases of blood clots were detected in an “extremely small” number of people, Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.