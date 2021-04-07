GEORGETOWN BARIATRICS AND ADVANCED SURGICAL SERVICES

Troy Thompson sits down with Eric smith to talk about robotic surgery.

Nice to see you again, buddy.

Speaker 2: good to see you.

Troy- host: okay.so we're talking about robotic surgery.

Speaker 2: yes.

Troy- host: why do you think this is the future of medicine and surgeries?

Speaker 2: well,i think minimally invasive surgery has been the future for some time.

And what it does is it takes what we can do in a minimally invasive way, and it improves that, improves our visualization.

It improves our ability to handle tissue.

It improves our ability to do things that are much more advanced through smaller incisions.

And we say this all the time to patients, "it's a stable platform."

Would you not want your surgeon's hand to be 100% stable in the moves that he has to know with his education and his training?

And that's exactly what robotic surgery is.

It's always steady when we do the things that we're trained to do.

Troy- host: all right, dr. eric, i want to explain to everyone at home, if you can, not me.what is robotic surgery?

Because does that mean there's a robot doing the surgery, or are you manipulating that performance?

Speaker 2: yeah,it's 100% surgeon led.

There's no robot that operates independently.

Speaker 2: well,we're making small incisions.

But when we're trading maybe four or five, small eight millimeter incisions for someone who is getting a big incision, and laparoscopy has been out for years, but there's been lots of surgeons that say,"well, i do this laparoscopically."

But unfortunately, when we look at the data, many times 50% of those patients are being converted to open.

And that, in 2021, just shouldn't be the case anymore.

Troy- host: what do you say to people watching at home who may have a choice of using robotic surgery or the traditional surgery with the doctor using his physical hands?what do you say to those people that are a little skeptical of that?

Speaker 2: well,robotic surgery is 100% surgeon led, and it's phenomenal technology.

I think there's two things that need to be present.

The technology of robotics in my opinion is superior, but it has to be in the hands of someone who's done a lot of them, who's done a significant amount of training.

And those two combined,that's the way to go.

Troy- host: very quickly.

Do you see this getting more advanced as time goes on over the years?

Speaker 2: oh,yeah.

There's a ton of stuff on the horizon that i've seen, even in the labs that's really going to change things in the next 10 to 15 years.

Troy- host: that's amazing.

Dr. eric, always great to see you.

Speaker 2: yeah,you too.

Troy- host: ifyou want to find out more information, there it