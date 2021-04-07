Analysis: 34% could have federal student loans erased

Chanley Painter with Court TV.NEW ANALYSIS SHOWS THEIMPACT FORGIVING STUDENT DEBTCOULD HAVE.ACCORDING TO "STUDENT LOANHERO" 34-PERCENT OF BORROWERSCOULD HAVE ALL OF THEIR DIRECTFEDERAL STUDENT LOANS ERASED--WHILE ANOTHER 20-PERCENTWOULD HAVE THEIR BALANCES CUT BYAT LEAST HALF IF PRESIDENT BIDENGOES THROUGH WITH A PROPOSEDSTUDENT DEBT FORGIVENESS PLAN.STUDENT LOAN COUNSELORSSAY THIS COULD HAVE A BIG IMPACTON LOCAL ECONOMIES."Basically, when you forgivestudent debt for a large amountof Americans you’re helping tostimulate their personalfinances and in turn stimulatingyou know at least localeconomies and hopefullynationally as well"PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID - HEPREFERS NOT TO TAKE EXECUTIVE