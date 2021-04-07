UPMC, Penguins Team Up For Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Up Clinic

The two-day clinic hopes to administer 12,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
UPMC and the Penguins are teaming up to get shots in arms; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from PPG Paints Arena.
Today was one of the first mass vaccine clinics for UPMC. They say as they get more supply, this can become more routine; KDKA's..