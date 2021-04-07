Places.

"* organized by the world health organization to spotlight important issues in health each year.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from mayo where she spoke to president of mayo clinic international about the significance of world health day.

"* dr. anton decker tells me this year's world health day theme is global health equity ?

"* and i spoke to him about the clinic's journey to making that a reality.

How do people all over world get access to trusted health care knowledge?

"* mayo clinic plays an important role.

I spoke with doctor anton decker earlioer today ?

"* he tells me technology is allowing knowledge to be shared across the globe.

The issue is for countries to make use of that information.

Doctor decker says they are working internationall y ?

"* with new partnerships at hospitals in the united arab emirates and a clinic in london.

"allow us to more effectively distribute that knowledge ?

"* and frankly, provide more hope, and more cures to people with serious or complex conditions."

Dr. decker says no one can do this alone.

One thing he says covid?

"*19 has taught us is tht we are so much stronger when we do things together, and healthcare equity is not going to be solved over night.

"mayo provides the definitive knowledge on health care that we need to share with dr. decker tells me as we look to the year 2030 ?

"* mayo clinc operations worldwide are united in their quest to cure, connect, and transform healthcare.

Live in rochester ?

"* samantha soto ?

"* kimt ne thank you samantha.

Mayo clinic sees patients from over 130 countries every year.

They are a creating global platform where researches and innovators can combine data to solve global health equities.

