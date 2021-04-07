5pm Governor Signs Voting Bills 04.07.2021

GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR BROKE OUT THE PEN AND SIGNED A GROUP OF BILLS INTO LAW THIS MORNING IN FRANKFORT

Four bills related to the american rescue plan act were among those signed by the governor during a ceremony at the capitol rotunda.

The governor also signed an election reform bill that will make it easier for kentuckians to vote early.

The law keeps some of the voting changes brought on by the pandemic... like allowing three days of early in- person voting... including a saturday... sets up supercenters where a voter from any precinct in the county can vote..

And keeps the online absentee ballot request portal and absentee ballot drop boxes.

Beshear calls it a significant step in expanding voting access... and praised republican secretary of state michael adams... who he worked with closely to make sure kentuckians could vote safely during the pandemic.

governor andy beshear (d) frankfort "i want to thank secretary adams for his good-faith negotiations.

None of our conversations were ever political.

They were about keeping people safe and making sure they could vote.

9:40 l3: abc 36 news white michael adams secretary of state 10:23: "i'm grateful to governor beshear for signing this bill, which will make our elections both more accessible and more secure at the same time.

The bill also accomplishes a major priority for republicans.... cleaning the