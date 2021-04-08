11pm Governor Signs Bipartisan Rescue Plan Bills 04.07.2021

Legislation frankfort capitol.jpg in franfort..

Bipartisan legislation, signed into law..

After lawmakers work across the aisle..

To help improve the state.

With republican and democrat leaders next to him... govenor andy beshear..

Signed four bills today related... to spending money from the federal american rescue plan act.

The new laws will help create more than 14,500 jobs, build better schools, expand high speed internet access, and invest in clean drinking water and rural hospitals.

senate minority leader morgan mcgarvey said "we're going to make sure that every kentuckian gets access to the internet, we've heard the story of kids sitting in the parking lot of mcdonald's so they can complete their school work during this incredible difficult year." He added "the infrastructure coming to kentucky, the building that we're going to do not just for today, but for tomorrow, made possible in those last few days, because the democrats and republicans came together for kentucky." Senate president Robert Stivers

Robert stivers: 26:14 "so its a great opportunity that we put all these things together house and senate, republican and democrat that actually creates an economic dynamic for future expansion that will go years in advance to making us the best state we can be.

26:30 the spending measures were passed last week, just before the end of the legislative session.

