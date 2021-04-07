Meigs county.

Tennessee governor bill lee hosted a roundtable discussion today on criminal justice reform with several prominent conservative leader.

That group included former speaker of the house new gingrich and former texas governor rick perry.

This comes as governor lee proposes a number of changes to the criminal justice system so that incarcerated people can safely re-enter their communities.

City councilwoman demetrus coonrod, a former inmate, praised the efforts of the governor, saying that she wishes she could have been part of the panel herself.

"i wish i had the opportunity to be a part of that panel so they had some great people to talk about it.

Josh and i had connected to work on a lot of things not just locally but across the state of tennessee and other areas as well but just looking forward to it being implemented and then bills are passed so where we can see works and fruits of the criminal justice system.

Councilwoman coonrod previously worked with inmates at silverdale detention center as part of hamilton county sheriff's office