Charles Coolidge Dies

Coolidge who was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient in the country.

News 12 brian armstrong joins us live after hearing from those who knew charles coolidge about what his life meant.

One person, i spoke to said, what's a hero?

Charles coolidge is a hero.

He laid his life on the line and served his country.

Here's his story told by those who knew him.

He was an honorable man, who did his duty.

And was fearless and doing his duty.

Bill raines says chattanooga and america lost a great man.

The same character traits we should emulate in our lives to make our country a strong good nation.

Charles coolidge is one of the few people to receive the medal of honor while in the field for his battle against the germans in world war ii.

He and about 20 young troops, they were green troops, they just got in there withheld an attack for four days from the german army.

They fought them with everything they had.

They ran out of grenades, the bazookas didn't work.

He received the medal of honor for his multiple-day action along the french-german border in 1944, they don't give those out freely.

They say coolidge's integrity was second to none he did not lie, cheat or steal he did it the right way in business and in his life he was a very religious person.

Someone could spend their entire life creating a life and a character of integrity and could blow it all by making a bad decision in five minutes.

They say he will also be remembered for his incredible bravery he walked up to a tank, who does that, well charles coolidge did.

I mean he's that kind of an individual.

The germans came up and asked him to surrender the said guys if you're going to get me you're gonna have to come get me.

He saved all of his men's lives and took them back to safety when it was obvious when they couldn't hold them off any longer.

If you would like to say goodbye the heritage center will be honoring him and allowing people to sign a condolence book for his family.

This will allow people to write to the coolidge family about charles.

