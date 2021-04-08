High School Baseball Roundup - April 7

Komets... from the ice to the diamond..

We're now less than one month away from the return of fort wayne tincaps baseball...until then, the staff at parkview field will be plenty busy hosting high school and college games over the next three weeks..???gorgeous night for baseball in downtown fort wayne... game one of wednesday's doubleheader featres the eastside blazers and the dekalb barons..???and it's the blazers getting on the board first in the bottom of the first inning... jack buchanan beltsone over the left fielder's head... that'll score wade miller easily... buchanan has to settle for a single, but eastside takes an early 1-0 lead...???but aric ehmke buckled down for the barons after that... gets caleb vanover looking to end the inning... ???then in the second... you're gonna see ehmke with another inning- ending backwards k... this one comes vs.

Liam franz...???and after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, dekalb comes back to beat the blazers, 3-1 your final..

???in the nightcap at parkview field, it's the wabash apaches taking on the mississinewa indians..???and a rough start for wabash in this one... top of the first, already 1-0 mississinewa when kohen bailey takes ball four from andrew dillon... ball gets away from the catcher... that allows colin yoder to come home and score... indians go up 2-0... ???dillon able to limit the damage though... later in the inning, gets luke bennett to go down swinging with the breaking ball...???later... apaches trying to get on the board... but landon swanner isn't having any of that... swanner sits justin booth down...???as missisinewa goes on to win this one by a final of 6-4... we head south to monroe... adams central opening their season hosting fremont tonight...jets took a three nothing lead early... but things changed quickly in the second... bases loaded... kameron colclasure singles to center... remy crabill scores from second... makes it a 3-2 game...later in the inning... still bases loaded... the pitch goes to the backstop... that brings ethan bock home... the sixth run of the inning for fremont..

They take a 6-3 lead...jets would finally get out of the inning... kam brown punches out remy crabill to end the threat...but the pitching problems continued in the third... another wild pitch... brings ethan bock home once again... makes it an 8-3 fremont lead....a-c would cut in to that late... but the eagles hang on... they're winners..

8-7