High School Baseball Roundup - April 8

The Homestead and Heritage baseball teams picked up road victories in action seen on FOX 55 on Thursday.

Let's hit the diamond for some baseball... homestead paying north side a visit at carrington field this evening...and sparty brought out the bats early and often tonight... first inning..

Bases loaded for brennen weigert... he sends a fly ball to center... it falls in just shy of the wall..

All three runs score on the rbi triple..

It's 7-0 homestead...very next batter... carter mathison up... and he puts a charge in to this one... gone to straightaway center field... his fourth of the season... puts homestead up nine... but he wasn't done...next inning... mathison back at the plate... and now he's just showing off... puts this one on to coliseum boulevard... the indiana commit has himself a day..

3-3... with a triple and two home runs..

5 rbis and 3 runs scored...homestead runs away with this one... 20-3 your final... we move over to the ash centre..

Bishop luers hosting heritage for some afternoon baseball...patriots jumped on top early... second inning... here come the knights... ben weadock burns the left fielder... qwenton roach comes around to score... luers on the board... down 3-1...later in the frame... tie ballgame now... johnny bloom hits the grounder to short... pats can't make the play..

A run scores..

Luers goes up 4-3... stay that way till the fifth... dalton wasson at the dish... he smokes a shot to the left center gap... rolls in to third with the triple... he'd score on a wild pitch later in the inning..

Tie the game up...and then... still in the fifth... one on..

Austin buuck at the plate... he rips a single to left... barry lomow scores from second to put the patriots back in front...they'd try to add on some more later in the inning... but check out this grab from brayden mcinturf... lays out to rob clay gerardot of the hit... and keeps it a one run game...but this one goes to the visitors... heritage wins in comeback fashion... 6-4