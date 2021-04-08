Family searching for justice two years after Ray Hanish's death

He was found dead in his Reynolds home in March 2019 and there have been no charges or arrests for his death.

Ray Hanish's family is searching for justice two years after his death.

Is searching for justice two years after his death.

He was found dead in his reynolds home in march 2019.

News 18's sat down the family and worked to get answers on the investigation from the white county prosecutor.

"he cared about everybody" ray hanish's family remember him as a loving man.

"he was just a very caring and compassionate person.

Nursing had to have been his calling because he cared about people" "he was happy-go- lucky.

He was just a ball of energy" ray died at his reynolds home on may 13th, 2019.

Police found his body 4 days later.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Two years later, there are more questions than answers surrounding the circumstances of ray's death.

Dottie hanish is ray's mother.

"how he met them i don't know how much communication he had with them i don't know."

Ray was killed 15 days before nicole bowen died at the hands of garrett kirts in newton county.

Hanish's family says they have been told that kirts confessed to killing ray.

But no charges have been filed filed.

"it's heartbreaking because ray's life matters.

It's not somebody where it's like he was accidentally killed so we'll just forget about it...no" ray's family believes kirts targeted ray through an online dating app.

But ray's phone was never found.

"ray was a gay man and he wanted that white picket fence with a husband, he wanted all of those things" i talked with white county prosecutor robert guy over the phone.

He told me the investigation is ongoing but they need more evidence to bring formal charges against kirts.

"we know that he confessed to ray's murder.

Why can't miss dottie not get the justice and feel the justice" cheryl samuels is nicole bowen's mother.

As soon as she found out nicole might have been involved in ray's death, she reached out to ray's family.

The two grieving mothers now support each other in a way that no one else can.

"we know how each other feels.

There's a lot of people who haven't lost a child.

And they don't really know what it feels like" the hanish family is now turning to the public for help.

"any conversation that you may have had even with ray that would have told you something about the things going on in his life at that time.

All if it could be so important" anna darling news18 prosecutor guy said over the phone that he also believes ray hanish deserves justice.

He said now that kirts is serving his 55 year sentence for nicole bowen's death, they have more time flexibility in regards to ray's case.

Anyone with information can call indiana state police at 765-567-2125.

The indiana state department