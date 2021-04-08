Fort Collins residents vote to ban plastic bags at large grocery stores

A plastic bag ban will go into effect in May of 2022 at large grocery stores in Fort Collins.
Voters approved the ordinance, which aims to phase out single-use plastic bags and implement paper bags for a $.12 charge.
