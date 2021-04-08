SAW: Shane Crofton from Triton

The senior was dedicated to his role throughout his high school career.

Mentioned a big word there.... dedication.

If you look that up in the dictionary, you're likely going to find shane crofton's photo next to it.

While he may not have scored the most points or played the most minutes, he simply wanted to see his team succeed.xxx it meant a lot because i've never gotten an award for basketball or any sport before so that meant a lot.

First he was the minnesota state high school league's most valuable teammate.

While it may not show up on the stat sheet, shane crofton had an immeasurable impact during his high school basketball career.

Shane just brings energy every day.

He's one of the guys, he takes on his role, doesn't complain, does a great job for us.

Crofton was committed to his role as a team player helping boost the team's spirit and morale.

Keep on cheering the team, stay positive, stay positive for the team, help them through practices.

Among many other responsibilitie s.

He's on me sometimes about fouls or the scoreboard or if something is not where it's supposed to me like he's the guy that's there and in my ear.

It's really nice when he shows up every day and makes us better and doesn't complain.

For me it didn't really matter because i was still doing a part for the team and i knew my role.

I'd like to get more minutes but it was still fine because i still helped the team out in someway.

Plan to attend hamline university where he will do track