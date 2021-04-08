Boehringer Ingelheim finding success after switching to wind energy

Ingelheim's st.

Joseph location largest u-s manufacturing site is now running on wind energy.the local plant is the company's largest manufacturing site and has now fully transitioned to wind energy.

Kq2's mitchell has more on how the company is doing since the switch.

<< mitchell riberal reporting as companies keep looking for new ways to power their buildingswind energy appears to blow away the competition... sot: scott davis: "we are a partner in this community, and uh, one of the responsibilities we have to our community is being environmentally conscious" boehringer ingelheim transitioned to using wind energy in january of 2021 on a 10 year contract with evergy sot: scott davis: head of operations boehringer ingelheim: "recently we had the opportunity, uh to work on this project to move to wind energy as the sole source of energy for the st.

Joseph site."

A global company with the st.

Joseph branch manufacturing animal vaccines they keep making moves to become more environmental friendly.sot: davis "what that's done for us is that has reduced our carbon dioxide emissions by 76 percent" besides the large reduction of carbon dioxide emissionswind energy seems to be reliable... sot: davis: "it's been working excellent, it's a reliable supply.

Uh they produce so much energy, way more than we would ever use, but so its excellent, even in the cold months, so it's worked great."

While wind energy is a major change,boehringer keeps making other environmental friendly moves...sot: davis: "we switched out led lighting as an example.

Most of our lighting across the campus, because they're more efficient and use less energy, we're looking at reusable plastics, we're eliminating certain plastics and so a lot of different initiatives continue to happen here at this site.

" davis says he hopes this paves the way for other companies in the area reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news boehringer ) management say it isn't just their st.

Joseph campus becoming more environmentally friendly, but all of their companies worldwide are working together to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Still ahead for