Fire breaks out at factory near Delhi's MTNL office

Fire broke out in a factory near MTNL office at Damodar Park, Dilshad Garden Industrial Area, Delhi on April 08.

25 fire tenders are carrying out fire fighting operations.

No injury or casualties reported till now.

"Besides fire arrangement, there are approx 250 cylinders but the fire broke out because of carelessness of a boy who was smoking inside the factory when there was no one inside," said Rajendra Goswami, local.

More details are awaited.