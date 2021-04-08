Despite the Pandemic, Heart disease is still a leading cause of death in the US

Doctors with Mayo Clinic maintain 30 minutes of exercise per day is key in staying heart healthy.

By the end of 2020... covid?

"*19 became the third leading cause of death in the u?

"*s, trailing behind heart disease and cancer.

As kimt news 3'smadelyne watkins explains... while doctors are urging you to take safety precautions against the virus... they're also urging you to prevent the other two diseases as well.

Just over 3 million americans died last year and covid?

"*19 was reportd as the underlying cause for about 11% of those deaths.

But heart disease and cancer accounted for even more deaths.

So what can you do that will help lower the risk of any of these illnesses in the future?

Doctor mohamed omer at mayo clinic says you work out and quit smoking.

He explains prevention is key and to keep our heart healthy... ?

"(we need to stay healthy.

The battle medical experts are facing now is that covid?

"*19 s actually causing a delay in the presentation of some patients with heart attacks.

"so some people having typical chest pain and manifestation of heart attack, but because people are trying to avoid the hospital, so they come very late.

This can cause a lot of trouble, like permanent heart damage.

The other problem is that covid?

"*19 itself is a virus and can cause inflammation of the heart muscle."

He says all it takes is about 30 minutes of activity every day to get our heart healthy.

That can be split up through out the day ?

"* whatever works for you fits in your schedule.

Medical experts are predicting that even with the covid?

"*19 vaccie being distributed quicker than anticipated... the virus will likely hold a top 10 spot on this years leading causes of death list ?

