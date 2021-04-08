CDC anticipating all schools to be reopen by September

By September remote learning could be a thing of the past.
CDC director doctor Rochelle Walensky says she anticipates all schools will be open by then regardless of whether kids are vaccinated or not.
4 p.m. COVID-19 update
The CDC has issued new guidance on classroom social distancing stating three feet of distance between students is sufficient..