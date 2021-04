How we can curb climate change by spending two percent more on everything | Jens Burchardt

Would you pay two percent more for the carbon-neutral version of the products you buy and use every day?

In this innovative talk, climate pathfinder Jens Burchardt walks us through the costs and considerations of producing planet-friendly products -- from creation to purchase -- and explains why curbing climate change doesn't have to break the bank.

It's an inspiring demonstration of how the barriers to a greener world may not be as insurmountable as we think.