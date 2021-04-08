Biden pledges to tackle America's 'ghost gun' problem

Credit: The White HouseUS President Joe Biden makes a statement outside the White House on new measures to tackle gun crime in the country.The Biden administration unveiled several executive actions including issuing proposed regulations on ‘ghost guns’, which are build-at-home gun kits which need no background checks or registration.
