Biden targets 'ghost guns' in gun control proposals. What are they?

Ghost guns are a serious problem including in Detroit.
Just three weeks ago police and the ATF put it all on the table after a bust on the east side.
Ghost guns are a serious problem including in Detroit.
Just three weeks ago police and the ATF put it all on the table after a bust on the east side.
President Joe Biden revealed new executive orders Thursday morning in the Rose Garden with families of gun violence victims,..
Biden Announces
Gun Control Executive Orders .
On April 8, President Biden announced several new gun control measures in..