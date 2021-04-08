What Is Companion Planting?

What is companion planting?.This gardening method involves placingplants next to each other so they can benefitfrom one another's qualities and nutrients.Good companion plants will either offerprotection from predators, a distraction frompests, or necessary amendments to the soil.For example, since flea beetles love pak choi,bok choy, and radishes, you can plant themto draw them away from your other plants.Most gardeners won't go wrong byplanting a variety of plants, bothvegetables and flowers, Erin Schanen, Troy-Bilt Brand Gardening Expert.If you want to try companion plantingin your own garden, getting starteddoesn't have to be overwhelming.If you want to start small, you can focuson a specific crop you want to add to youryard and then find companion plants