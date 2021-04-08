Caitlyn Jenner May Run for Governor of California

The longtime Republican is considering running in the event that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ends up facing a recall election.

In addition, the transgender activist has enlisted the campaign services of Brad Parscale.

Parscale was the campaign manager for former President Donald Trump.

Whose ban on transgender people serving in the military was reversed by the Biden administration.

Jenner was an outspoken supporter of Trump until 2018, when the ban was initiated.

California recall organizers have exceeded the necessary signatures to force an election.

But recent polling suggests that only 40 percent of voters in the state support a recall of Newsom