President Biden Announces Gun Control Measures

President Joe Biden called gun violence in America an "international embarrassment," as he announced executive actions in the wake of mass shootings.
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Biden Announces
Gun Control Executive Orders .
On April 8, President Biden announced several new gun control measures in..
President Joe Biden says his new gun control measure will not impact the rights outlined in the 2nd Amendment.