Mets Welcome Fans Back To Citi Field

Fans filled Citi Field for the first time since Sept.
29, 2019 for the Mets 2021 home opener.
CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Fans are back in the stands for the Mets home opener against the Miami Marlins. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports from Citi Field.
Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced and fans must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. CBS2's..
Guidelines include proof of full vaccination (two weeks removed from final dose), a negative PCR COVID-19 testÂ or a negative..