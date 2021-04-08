Former JSU Tiger's patience pays off in HBCU Combine invite

Former Jackson State defensive lineman CJ Anderson received an invite to the first ever HBCU Combine this weekend.

The combine was originally supposed to happen last year but COVID-19 prevented that.

CJ wanted for a year with no word as to whether or not there would be another combine let alone getting an invite to one.

But his patience paid off and he'll finally get his chance to perform in front of pro scouts this weekend on the campus of UAB in Birmingham.

AL.

CJ says it's just a blessing and credits his family and friends for keeping him motivated during his time of uncertainty.