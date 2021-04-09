Solskjaer impressed by Rashford in Granada win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with Marcus Rashford and defended Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United took a giant stride towards the Europa League semi-finals.Thursday’s quarter-final first leg was the biggest match in European debutants Granada’s history but the Red Devils spoiled the hosts’ 90th birthday celebrations by triumphing in Andalusia.Rashford overcame concerns about his fitness to score a superb opener from Victor Lindelof’s fine pass, but United looked set to return to Old Trafford with just one away goal for their domination and without three key players.