Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie (2021) - Music Video - “Edgar’s Prayer” - Jamie Dornan

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie (2021) Official Music Video “Edgar’s Prayer” - Jamie Dornan - Plot Synopsis: Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.

From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR.

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.

Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes