Defending the Legacy: Lourdes aims high this season

The Eagles were unable to defend their 2019 state title last season due to COVID-19.

High school baseball and softball are officially back in action in the north star state.

Talking about the lourdes softball team who is gettings its first practices in this week.

They know they've got a lot of work to do before next week's season opener, but they're ready to take on the challenge.xxx when covid started, you didn't think anything would get back to normal but its good that we're back out here maybe with some circumstances but we're back out.

Ball and bat the lourdes softball team is on a mission this season catch they want to defend.

They didn't get a chance last year.

I think everybody is in the same spot we are.

These kids lost a whole year, they had partial summers, so they're hungry and they're really enjoying themselves.

You can tell they're having a good time.

Senior captain

"* karin hayfod ?

"* says a key component to competing at the caliber of a state championship team is having great chemistry.

I just really want everyone to have fun.

I want everyone out here to realyl enjoy playing the sport and get better and just prepare future years of playing whether or not this year is going to be a state tournament year, we want everybody to build the program up.

This season will come with a variety of challenges.

Two classes of seniors have now graduated... not to mention the time lost to develop younger players.

You don't recover.

You've got to reload.

You don't recover.

"* you wish you could've given those kids last year expereince, especially these kids another year of experience under their belt.

That's the big thing.

That's why many of the eagles have been dedicating the extra time to improve their skills.

Some of us have been working in the offseason and it's just really the drive to want to win that will pull us through

The season