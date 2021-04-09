New 500 Family Hey Google - Mopar Connect integration with Google Assistant

Fiat and Google come together in an exclusive collaboration, known as 500 Hey Google.

It is the new special series of the New 500 Family, where Google Assistant technology meets the 500 and its world of coolness, design and iconic style for the first time ever.

This has resulted in the creation of the special series that, thanks to the integration of Mopar® Connect services with Google Assistant in the "My Fiat" Action, enables customers to connect to their car even when they are away from it.

Using their own voice, the owner can request and receive information on the car and to interact with it.

They can do so via their smartphone or the Google Nest Hub, the smart display bundled with the Welcome Kit received when purchasing a car from 500 Family Hey Google, for user-friendly and innovative connectivity that can make what we do every day even easier.