Rep. Matt Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

It’s a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

WITH FEDERAL PROSECUTORS.RIGHT NOW..

GAETZ'S IS BEINGINVESTIGATED FOR HISINVOLVEMENT IN A SEXTRAFFICKING OPERATION.

GAETZ'SPOLITICAL ALLY JOEL GREENBERGMOVE TO STRIKE A DEAL COULDSIGNALS THAT GREENBERG COULDPOTENTIALLY SERVE AS A WITNESSIN THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT'SINVESTIGATION.

REPRESENTATIVEGAETZ HAS DENIED AWRONGDOING.MEANWHILE..

FEDERALINVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING INTOTRIPS TAKEN BY CONGRESSMANMATT GAETZ.

THEY WANT TO KNOWIF THE REPUBLICAN WAS PROVIDEDTRAVEL AND WOMEN IN EXCHANGEFOR POLITICAL FAVORS.SPECIFICALLY..

THEY'RE LOOKINGAT A TRIP TO THE BAHAMAS.CURRENTLY..

NO CHARGES