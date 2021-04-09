Tri-State Honors Memory of Fallen Owensboro Police Officer

The passing of Owensboro Police Department Officer Shartez McHenry has sent waves of both shock and grief rippling throughout the Tri-State.

44 news reporter jake thomas starts us off from owensboro-- with the new details he's uncovered tonight... the owensboro police department is currently mourning the loss of officer shartez mchenry, an officer that served this community for the last seven years.

Since 2014, officer mchenry proudly served as an officer of her hometown in owensboro, kentucky the owensboro police department says officer mchenry's dedication to our community and passion for helping others exemplified what it means to be a public servant.

Officer mchenry's enthusiasm was contagious.

Our hearts are broken.

We miss our friend and sister.

Officer mchenry would want us to honor her by continuing her legacy of selfless service.

This is what we intend to do.

The owensboro high school graduate spent time elevating the youth of her city by volunteering at the neblett center no word on a cause of death has been reported for mchenry.

Reporting in owensboro, jake thomas 44news.

The evansville police department extending their deepest sympathies to their brothers and sisters of the owensboro police department