Egypt: 'Lost Golden City' know as Aten unearthed, Egyptologists call it extraordinary |Oneindia News

A 3,000-year-old lost golden city has been unearthed in the southern city of Luxor, a discovery that could be the most significant find in Egypt since the tomb of the boy king Tutankhamen.

The lost city, known as Aten, is believed to have been founded by King Amenhotep III, the ninth king of ancient Egypt's 18th dynasty who ruled the country from 1391 to 1353 B.C. #Egypt #LostGoldenCity